Somaliland Cabinet to donate their salaries to Somaliland military fighting in Las’anod

The government of Somaliland has said that the cabinet will donate salaries in order to fund the Somaliland military fighting local militias in Las’anod town.

The establishment of this fund was announced by Somaliland Minister of Agriculture Abdiqadir Iman Warsame, who called on all citizens to actively donate to the fund.

“The biggest thing is that the budget is being cut, even the salaries of the ministers are being cut, and we are donating to participate in the war,” said Minister Iman, who said that there is a lack of funds.

He also added that even the development projects have been halted.

Minister Iman said that many economic resources of Somaliland have been damaged, such as the port of Berbera which is experiencing lower investor activity as delays and congestion due to the fighting in Las’anod town.

This comes after the deputy commissioner of Hudun district, Abdinasir Abdikhadir, announced his defection to the SCC-Khatuma forces on Saturday, becoming the second official from Somaliland to a defect in the previous week.

Reports indicate that the deputy mayor defected with a car that the Somaliland government had given him.

Since the war began, several high-ranking Somaliland officials, including politicians, government officials, and military officers, have defected to the SSC.

On Friday, Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Deeq Mahumed Abdi, the commander of the 95th Brigade of the Somaliland Army based in Buhoodle and Arowayn, announced his defection to the SSC forces.

The Lieutenant Colonel explained that his resignation came after witnessing abuses perpetrated by Somaliland forces on the people of his region, and he intends to defend his people.

