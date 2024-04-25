In a statement issued on Tuesday, President Hassan Sheikh called on Somalia’s regional governments to refrain from politicizing critical national matters, including unity, solidarity, and independence.

This appeal comes at a time when tensions persist between the federal government and Puntland concerning constitutional amendments.

Reiterating his administration’s commitment to fostering cooperative relationships, especially with Puntland, President Mohamud emphasized that enhancing cooperation based on constitutional principles has been a top priority since assuming office on May 15, 2022.

He highlighted progress made in the areas of security, economic development, and federalization.

The call for unity follows the recent cancellation of the National Consultative Council meeting due to Puntland’s non-participation. Puntland has withheld recognition of Mohamud’s government, demanding the reversal of recent constitutional changes as a precondition for further dialogue.

The Somali government asserts that it has been diligent in avoiding the politicization of economic, developmental, and humanitarian concerns. Instead, the focus has been on reinforcing the constitutional roles and rights of regional administrations.

“We remain committed to depoliticizing our collaborative duties, particularly in economic development and humanitarian efforts.” President Mohamud stated.

Efforts to amend Somalia’s federal constitution continue, with the government engaging political stakeholders and the public in dialogue to establish a democratic governance structure that addresses the needs of Somali citizens. Stressing the significance of national unity and solidarity, President Mohamud reminded regional governments of their responsibilities under the national constitution and the broader implications of their political decisions.

He concluded, “Issues central to the fate of the Somali government, including national unity, solidarity, independence, and political integrity, should never be politicized.”

