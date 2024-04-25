The Invest Somalia & Expo conference, organized by Invest Somalia, commenced in Mogadishu on Wednesday, drawing participants from both the government and private sectors.

The event also welcomed representatives from local and international investors, as well as distinguished guests from around the world.

With the objective of promoting investment opportunities and highlighting Somalia’s potential for economic growth, the two-day conference aims to foster collaboration and position Somalia as an emerging investment destination.

Investors from international, regional, and local backgrounds gather at the conference to explore the untapped economic potential of Somalia.

The event serves as a platform for participants to identify and leverage investment prospects in various sectors, including infrastructure development, energy, agriculture, technology, and finance.

At the core of the conference’s objectives is the facilitation of dialogue, the forging of partnerships, and the promotion of investment initiatives that contribute to Somalia’s sustainable development and economic diversification.

Invest Somalia & Expo offers a comprehensive overview of investment opportunities, providing insights into regulatory frameworks and fostering engagement with key stakeholders.

Panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions enable participants to gain valuable insights, exchange ideas, and explore potential investment projects aligned with Somalia’s economic priorities.

With a focus on promoting inclusive growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Invest Somalia & Expo aims to catalyze investment flows, create job opportunities, and drive sustainable economic development across the country.

