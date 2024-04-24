Somalia Humanitarian Fund Allocates $3M to Address Anticipated Flooding, UN Announces

In response to the imminent threat of flooding in Somalia, the international donor-backed Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated $3 million, according to the United Nations.

The SHF, designed to address the country’s most urgent needs, aims to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the predicted flooding on the hardest-hit communities, particularly in remote and hard-to-reach areas such as Jamame, Luuq, and Afgooye.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released a report from Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, stating that the allocated funds will primarily be utilized to provide multipurpose cash assistance, pre-position and distribute hygiene kits and essential medicines, and upgrade communal universal water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure and health facilities that can be implemented in the post-flood period.

Somalia has been grappling with heavy rainfall since April 19, resulting in widespread floods, flash floods, and river overflows that have caused casualties and extensive damage.

The OCHA reported that four people have tragically lost their lives due to the flooding, with three fatalities in Somaliland, located in northern Somalia, and one in Hirshabelle State, situated in south-central Somalia.

Furthermore, the UN agency highlighted the significant impact on the population, revealing that 804 individuals have been displaced, 100 shelters have been destroyed, and a school has sustained damage across the country.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the OCHA emphasized that humanitarian partners are rapidly intensifying their response efforts nationwide.

As the need for assistance grows, the OCHA alerted that additional rainfall is expected in the northwestern and southwestern parts of Somalia over the next 24 hours, further exacerbating the already dire situation.

The allocation of $3 million from the Somalia Humanitarian Fund demonstrates the commitment of international donors and the United Nations to support Somalia in addressing the challenges posed by the flooding.

The funds will play a vital role in providing immediate relief and assisting affected communities in rebuilding their lives and infrastructure.

