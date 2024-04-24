Somali President Joins Ceremony Aboard Turkish Warship, Emphasizes Strategic Partnership

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, accompanied by ministers and the Turkish Ambassador, participated in a ceremony aboard Türkiye’s domestically produced TCG Kınalıada Corvette, which docked at Mogadishu Port on Tuesday.

The ceremony was held in honour of Türkiye’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day, highlighting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

President Mohamud highlighted the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Somalia, emphasizing cooperation in humanitarian aid, security, defence, and economic development. The visit of the warship to Somalia’s territorial waters held historical significance, symbolizing the enduring fraternal relations between the two countries and marking a new era for Somalia’s maritime security.

Addressing the occasion, President Mohamud expressed gratitude towards the government of Turkey, emphasizing the trust and support they have shown to Somalia on numerous occasions.

“The government of our brothers in Turkey, with whom this agreement is made, is a country and people we know, who have shown us support many times. It is a friendly and brotherly country in which we can trust this important cooperation for the defence of our nationalism and territorial unity.” He stated

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering support for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He highlighted the deep historical ties between the two nations, emphasizing their unity of destiny. Minister Fidan expressed this sentiment on his official social media account, stating, “The historical relations between our two countries now point to a unity of destiny.”

President Mohamud expressed gratitude to Türkiye for its support in safeguarding Somalia’s territorial waters, as outlined in the recently signed Defense and Economic Cooperation agreement.

This agreement solidifies the commitment between the two nations to collaborate in various domains, including defence and economic development.

In related news, the Director General of the Somali Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Mohamed Hashi Abdi’ Arabey, confirmed that Turkey is set to commence oil drilling off Somalia’s extensive coastline starting next year.

The new oil and gas deal signed between Somalia and Turkey in early March aims to enhance cooperation in the exploration and exploitation of these valuable resources.

The visit of the Turkish warship, coupled with the ongoing collaboration in the defence and economic sectors, reflects the deepening partnership between Somalia and Turkey.

This alliance holds the promise of further strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual prosperity in the years to come.

