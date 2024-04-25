In an operation on Wednesday, the Somali National Army, with support from international partners, carried out an offensive in the Mudug region, resulting in the elimination of at least 30 Al-Shabaab militants.

The operation, coordinated by the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government, took place in the Arfuuda area, situated approximately 20 kilometres from the town of Harardhere.

The joint forces targeted two key centers used by the militant group: one for organizing attacks in the Mudug region and another for the preparation of explosives.

In a separate incident on the same day, government forces effectively thwarted an attempted attack by militants in the Hawadley area of the Middle Shabelle region.

The encounter resulted in the killing of several militants, the capture of others, and the arrest of additional suspects.

The federal government remains resolute in its commitment to wage an ongoing war against Al-Shabaab, collaborating closely with regional authorities.

The ultimate objective is to liberate all parts of Somalia currently under the control of the extremist group.

This latest operation showcases the determination and joint efforts of the Somali National Army and its international partners to eradicate the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and restore peace and security to the region.

Al-Shabaab is an Islamic extremist group active in Somalia.

The organization emerged in the mid-2000s, primarily seeking to establish a strict form of Islamic law in the country.

Over the years, it has carried out numerous attacks targeting both civilian and military targets, aiming to destabilize the government and undermine efforts towards peace and development.

The group has been designated as a terrorist organization by various countries and international bodies due to its brutal tactics and affiliations with global jihadist networks.

The Somali government, supported by regional and international partners, continues to confront the threat posed by Al-Shabaab through military operations, counterterrorism measures, and efforts to address the root causes of extremism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

