Addressing a town hall meeting in Mogadishu, Barre unequivocally stated, “If Ethiopia does not withdraw from its MoU agreement with Somaliland, its forces will not be part of the upcoming operation. If they remain, it will not be under the African Union mandate.” This declaration underscores a significant diplomatic and security stance by the Somali government, which has been embroiled in a heated dispute with Ethiopia over the MoU.

The MoU in question, which has sparked significant controversy, allows Ethiopia access to 20 kilometers of the Red Sea coastline in return for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence. Somalia regards this agreement as a direct infringement on its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Barre’s remarks reflect deep-seated opposition within Somalia to the MoU, which many Somalis believe undermines national unity.

Prime Minister Barre elaborated on the Somali government’s strategic maneuvering in response to Ethiopia’s actions. “Ethiopia is now in a precarious position regarding the MoU agreement. When we rejected it, they turned to Kenya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and eventually to our Turkish brothers. We accepted these agreements on the condition that if someone attempts to impose something on us, we will resist,” Barre asserted.

The Somali leader also highlighted the widespread rejection of the MoU across Somalia, emphasizing that the agreement is unacceptable to Somalis nationwide. “You are all aware that Somalis across the country, from Berbera to Hargeisa, Burao, and Borama, rejected the agreement. This (MoU) is not something Somalis anywhere can accept,” Barre declared.

In light of the tensions surrounding the MoU, Somalia had previously postponed the next phase of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) troop withdrawal, initially set from July to September. This delay was attributed to security concerns related to Ethiopia’s actions, which Somalia cites as a primary factor.

The United Nations Security Council recently adopted Resolution 2748, allowing ATMIS troops to remain in Somalia through December 2024. Somalia has stated its position that all Ethiopian troops should be withdrawn by the end of 2024, particularly following the expiration of ATMIS.

In response to Somalia’s accusations, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry has defended its stance, with spokesperson Nebiyu Tedla asserting, “There is no power that can stop Ethiopia from taking necessary action without asking permission from anyone.” Tedla also emphasized Ethiopia’s longstanding role in contributing troops to Somalia’s security and addressing threats posed by al-Shabab.

Efforts to mediate the dispute have included two rounds of negotiations facilitated by Turkey, though no resolution has been reached. The core issue remains Ethiopia’s refusal to annul the MoU with Somaliland, with a third round of talks scheduled for September in Turkey.

The international community, including the United Nations, the African Union, and the Arab League, has expressed support for Somalia’s sovereignty and called for a peaceful resolution. Somalia is actively coordinating with allies, including Egypt and Djibouti, to ensure that the new peacekeeping mission, AUSSOM, addresses the nation’s security needs without Ethiopian involvement.

At a subsequent news conference, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, criticized Ethiopia’s actions and accused Ethiopian leaders of undermining Turkish mediation efforts.

“Ethiopian leaders’ recent remarks could exacerbate the existing situation and hinder progress towards Turkish diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue at stake,” Fiqi warned.

He further clarified, “Somalia is only open to beneficial agreements with Ethiopia. We will not tolerate any military incursions or attempts to establish control over our waters or land, whether temporary or permanent.”