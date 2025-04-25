The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has arrived in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, to participate in the upcoming summit of countries contributing to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), formerly known as AMISOM.

The high-level summit, scheduled to officially open tomorrow, will bring together leaders of nations that are part of the regional peacekeeping mission supporting Somalia’s security and stability.

During the summit, President Hassan Sheikh is expected to deliver a comprehensive briefing on the progress made by the Somali government and its people in the ongoing operations against terrorism.

President Hassan will highlight key achievements in the fight against Al-Shabaab, stressing the importance of continued collaboration between Somalia and partner nations.

The President is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with fellow African leaders to strengthen joint efforts aimed at eradicating terrorist elements from the country and ensuring long-term peace and development.

The visit underscores Somalia’s commitment to regional security cooperation and its appreciation of the support from neighboring countries in the fight against extremism and the rebuilding of national institutions.