This morning in Mogadishu, Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs, and Reconciliation of Somalia, held a high-level bilateral meeting with Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq.

The meeting focused on advancing cooperation between the two nations in areas of mutual interest, including security sector reform, stabilization initiatives, humanitarian support, and national reconciliation processes.

Both ministers highlighted the importance of enhancing peacebuilding efforts and improving governance structures in their respective countries.

Discussions also centred on strengthening bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on sharing experiences and expertise in counterterrorism, post-conflict recovery, and managing humanitarian crises.

The exchange underscored the need for continued collaboration to address regional security challenges and foster stability in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to explore new avenues for cooperation and to deepen their partnership in the coming years.

This engagement marks a significant step in enhancing the strategic relationship between Somalia and Iraq, reinforcing their shared commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development.