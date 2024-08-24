The highly anticipated legal showdown, the Supreme Court of Somalia is set to hear an appeal on Saturday in the case of Sayid Ali Moalim Daud, a man convicted of burning his pregnant wife, Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz, to death earlier this year.

The case, which has sparked widespread national attention, has raised significant concerns about the prevalence of domestic violence in the country.

Sayid Ali was originally sentenced to death by firing squad on March 6 by the Banadir Regional Court after being found guilty of murder. Although he admitted to starting the fire that killed his wife, he has consistently denied that he intended to kill her. Despite his claims, the Court of Appeal upheld the death sentence on May 15, setting the stage for the Supreme Court’s decisive ruling.

The gruesome incident occurred in late January in Mogadishu’s Dharkeenley district, where Sayid Ali allegedly locked his wife in a room and set it on fire. Neighbours, alerted by the screams of Luul and her children, attempted to save her, but she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being taken to a hospital.

Sayid Ali then fled the scene, leading to an extensive manhunt that culminated in his arrest in the Mudug region a week later.

The case has galvanized public opinion, particularly because Luul was a respected employee at Aden Adde International Airport and a mother of six. Her death, along with that of her unborn child, has become emblematic of the growing issue of domestic violence in Somalia, drawing calls for justice from both her family and the broader community.

The defence team, led by attorney Ali Halane, argues that the fire was accidental and that the evidence presented by the prosecution, including eyewitness testimonies and the charred remains of Luul’s phone, does not prove premeditation. However, the prosecution argues that the evidence is sufficient to demonstrate Sayid Ali’s intent to kill his wife.

The public has closely followed the legal proceedings over the past eight months, with many hoping that the Supreme Court’s final ruling will deliver justice and set a precedent for how domestic violence cases are handled in Somalia.

The case has also prompted discussions about the need for legal reforms to better protect women from domestic violence, with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud meeting with Mogadishu police to discuss potential improvements in legal protections for women.