Mogadishu, Somalia – April 1, 2025 – A United Nations aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport on Tuesday after experiencing a landing gear malfunction.

The aircraft, operated by the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), had been en route to Baidoa when the crew detected the fault mid-flight.

Despite the technical issue, the pilots successfully returned to Mogadishu, ensuring the safety of those on board.

While most passengers and crew were unharmed, one individual sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process.

In a statement, the United Nations in Somalia praised the swift actions of the flight crew and emergency response teams.

“We commend the collaboration between UNSOS and the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority, which made this effective response possible,” said Assistant Secretary-General Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, the head of UNSOS.

This incident adds to a series of aviation emergencies in Somalia in recent years. In July 2022, a Jubba Airways Fokker-50 crash-landed at Mogadishu’s airport, flipping over upon landing. Miraculously, all passengers survived.

Similarly, in May 2020, a Kenyan-owned cargo plane was shot down near Bardale, reportedly by Ethiopian forces, killing all six on board.

Somalia’s airspace has seen significant security and technical challenges over the years, ranging from equipment malfunctions to attacks by militant groups.

However, improvements in aviation infrastructure and coordination between the UN and Somali aviation authorities have contributed to better emergency response measures.