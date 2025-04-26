Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud reaffirmed his country’s unwavering commitment to peace, security, and stability during his participation in the Extra Ordinary Summit of countries supporting the African Union Support to Somalia Mission (AUSSOM), held at the State House in Entebbe, Uganda.

The summit brought together leaders and high-level representatives from regional and international stakeholders united in their support for Somalia’s journey toward stability and reconstruction.

In his keynote address, President Mohamud highlighted the significant progress made by the Somali National Army (SNA) in the ongoing fight against terrorism, especially in operations aimed at liberating areas previously under extremist control.

He underscored the resilience of the Somali people and government in the face of persistent threats, noting that the momentum gained reflects the country’s determination to restore national order and sovereignty.

President Mohamud also expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of Somalia’s international partners.

He reiterated Somalia’s commitment to completing the restructuring of its national army and transforming its security sector into a sustainable, professional force capable of independently ensuring national security.

“This summit reflects not only our shared concern for regional peace and security, but also a collective vision for a self-reliant, stable Somalia and is ready to move forward — united, determined, and supported by our friends across the world.” said Mohamuud.

The summit drew participation from heads of state and government from Kenya, Djibouti, Egypt, and Ethiopia, as well as key representatives from the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU), Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), European Union (EU), United Kingdom (UK), and the United States (US) saw the officials coming up with a consensus on key priorities and agreements.

Among the agreements and priorities born out of the meeting for Somalia are ; the lifting of arms Sanctions to allow the Somali government to build and equip a capable and professional national defense force and the leaders also pledged continued support for Somalia’s economic reforms, aimed at improving fiscal governance, boosting domestic revenue generation, and creating sustainable growth.

The summit also emphasized the urgency of accelerating the training, equipping, and professionalization of Somali security forces. Enhanced aerial surveillance, intelligence sharing, and logistical support were identified as key enablers for ongoing counterterrorism efforts