Finance Minister Bihi Egeh delivered a powerful keynote speech on behalf of African Finance Ministers during the Africa Group 1 statement at the World Bank Development Committee meeting. Speaking to global financial leaders, Minister Egeh called for increased international support to help African countries address key development challenges and unlock new opportunities for growth.

He emphasized the urgent need for more financing in critical areas such as energy, climate resilience, infrastructure, and job creation.

According to Minister Egeh, investing in these sectors is essential for building stronger, more resilient economies across the continent and improving the quality of life for millions.

The Minister also highlighted the importance of ensuring debt sustainability for African countries, many of which are facing rising debt burdens that limit their ability to invest in long-term development.

He urged the international community, including the World Bank and other development partners, to provide more flexible and affordable financing options to support African governments in implementing their development goals.

Minister Egeh concluded his statement by reaffirming Africa’s commitment to sustainable growth and calling for stronger partnerships to help the continent meet its development priorities.