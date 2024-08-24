Las Anod, August 24, 2024 – In a decisive move to enhance security and quell rising violence, the SSC-Khaatumo Interim Administration has announced a comprehensive ban on carrying weapons within the city limits of Las Anod. The new directive, issued by the Interim Administration Security Committee on Thursday, underscores the administration’s commitment to restoring order in a town beleaguered by recent violent incidents.

The ban, effective immediately, is part of a broader strategy to address escalating insecurity that has plagued Las Anod in recent months. The security committee’s statement highlights the urgent need for enhanced measures to combat a surge in violence that has seen several individuals fall victim to retaliatory attacks. The motives behind these recent killings remain unclear, but the increasing frequency of such incidents has raised alarms among local authorities.

The Interim Administration’s decision signals a stern crackdown on the proliferation of unauthorized weapons. Military commanders are specifically warned to prevent the entry of any non-official arms into the city. This directive aims to ensure that only weapons necessary for official operations are permitted, thereby reducing the risk of further violence.

Residents of Las Anod are urged to fully cooperate with security forces in enforcing this new order. The administration’s call for community involvement reflects a broader effort to foster collaboration between local authorities and the public in maintaining peace and security.

This latest measure comes as part of a series of efforts by the SSC-Khaatumo Interim Administration to restore stability in Las Anod. The city has been grappling with increased insecurity and unrest, and the administration is determined to curb these issues through decisive action and improved security protocols.