An oil tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, named “Invictus,” caught fire in the Indian Ocean on April 22 while en route to Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

The incident occurred in international waters approximately 508 nautical miles off the coast of Mogadishu, Somalia, according to maritime authorities.

The fire originated in the vessel’s engine room during the evening hours and led to the ship becoming stranded at sea. The crew managed to bring the fire under control by midday on April 23.

However, the ship remains without electrical power due to flooding in the engine compartment, which has so far prevented a full assessment of the damage.

“Invictus” had departed from Beira, Mozambique, and was navigating through one of the world’s busiest and most strategic maritime routes when the fire broke out.

In response to a distress call, the Indian Navy, which had a naval unit operating in nearby waters, dispatched a medical team to the scene.

One crew member, a Filipino national, sustained injuries during the incident and was treated by the responding team.

The ship’s management company is currently evaluating options to evacuate the injured crew member and restore power to the vessel.

Plans are also being considered to tow the tanker to a safe location if onboard systems cannot be repaired at sea.

Meanwhile, European Union Naval Force units operating in the region are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with international maritime safety organizations.

The incident has raised concerns over maritime safety and emergency preparedness in a region that sees heavy traffic of oil and commercial shipping vessels.