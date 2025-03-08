On Friday, the Special Representative of the African Union Commission Chairperson, Souef Mohamed El- Amine, held an insightful and constructive meeting with a range of international partners accredited to Somalia.

The key focus of this high-level diplomatic exchange was the ongoing transition to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), a critical initiative aimed at advancing the country’s security transition and establishing long-term stability.

The discussions centered on the operationalization of AUSSOM’s mandate, which is designed to ensure the successful handover of security responsibilities from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to Somali national authorities.

This transition is a vital component of Somalia’s broader peace and security framework, and the engagement highlighted the need for a strategic and coordinated approach among international stakeholders.

A significant portion of the conversation focused on the current security landscape in Somalia, with a particular emphasis on the recent developments in the country’s security environment.

The ongoing threats posed by extremist groups, coupled with internal security challenges, were acknowledged as key factors influencing the success of the transition process.

The importance of continued international support in helping Somalia strengthen its security institutions was emphasized, as was the need to ensure that the Somali National Security Forces are adequately equipped and trained for the challenges ahead.

The outcomes of the most recent Somalia Operations Coordination Committee (SOCC) meeting were also discussed at length.

The SOCC meeting brought together representatives from Troop and Police Contributing Countries (T/PCCs), and the discussions underscored the importance of closer coordination and collaboration in support of the mission’s objectives.

The meeting’s outcomes highlighted the critical role of T/PCCs in ensuring that AUSSOM’s transition is smooth, efficient, and effective.

The exchange of experiences and best practices among contributing countries is seen as essential for fostering greater synergy and effectiveness in the mission’s implementation.

The dialogue further reinforced the significance of a sustainable security transition that not only focuses on military aspects but also addresses broader governance, development, and political stability.

As Somalia continues to build its capacity, the involvement of international partners in facilitating peacebuilding efforts and strengthening local institutions remains a cornerstone of the mission’s success.

The meeting was graciously hosted by the French Embassy in Kenya, providing an important platform for diplomatic exchange and reinforcing the strong relationship between the African Union and its international partners.

The French Embassy’s role in supporting dialogue and cooperation among stakeholders in Somalia was lauded as crucial in advancing shared goals for peace and security in the region.

As the transition to AUSSOM progresses, the continued engagement of the international community remains vital.

The collaboration between the African Union, Troop and Police Contributing Countries, and other partners is key to ensuring that Somalia achieves a lasting, self-sustaining security environment.

The discussions on Friday further highlighted the commitment of all stakeholders to Somalia’s stability and the African Union’s vital role in supporting the country’s journey toward peace.