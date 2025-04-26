On the sidelines of the Ministerial Session of the #AUSSOM troop-contributing countries in Kampala, senior government delegations from Somalia and Ethiopia held a high-level bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation on regional security and ongoing anti-terrorism operations.

The Somali delegation was led by Minister of Defence Jibril Abdirashid, while the Ethiopian side was headed by Defence Minister Aisha Mohammed.

The meeting focused on a range of critical security issues, with a special emphasis on joint efforts to combat the threat posed by Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral defense cooperation and ensuring the success of current and future operations aimed at restoring peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa.

The ministers also discussed the importance of coordinated military strategies, intelligence sharing, and regional collaboration among AUSSOM troop-contributing countries to effectively counter extremist threats.

The talks were described as productive and marked a step forward in reinforcing and bolstering the longstanding partnership between the two neighboring countries in different areas including security, defence and bilateral relations.