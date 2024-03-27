Police Chief hosts Iftar for Orphans of Police Officers in Mogadishu

The Commissioner of the Somali Police Force (SPF) Brigadier General Sulub Ahmed Firin has on Monday hosted Iftar for the orphaned children of police officers in the capital Mogadishu.

Firin hosted the evening iftar in a bid to spend time with the children and motivate them.

Among those in attendance included senior police officers who passed words of encouragement to the orphaned children whose parents died while still in the duty as police officers serving the Nation.

Peace Garden is home to children orphaned when their police parents passed away.

Normally, Somali Police Chief and top government officials spend time with children at the orphanage children at the centre in Special occasions like Ramadhan and Eid celebrations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

