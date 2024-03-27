Hormuud Salaam Foundation Concludes First Phase of Its 12th Iftar Program with a $10,000 Donation to the Mama Ugaaso Foundation

In a noble gesture of charity and community support, Hormuud Salaam Foundation delivered a significant donation to the Mama Ugaaso Foundation for Street Children Rehabilitation, as part of its annual iftar program dedicated to supporting the needy and vulnerable communities during the holy month of Ramadan. The donation, comprising $10,000 and 50 cartons of dates, marks a momentous contribution to assist with iftar preparations and to share in the joy of the upcoming Eid celebration.

The CEO of Hormuud Salaam Foundation, Abdullahi Nur Osman, expressed his deep appreciation to the founder and manager of Mama Ugaaso Foundation, Sirad Mohamed Nur stating, ‘Today’s donation goes beyond mere figures and food; it’s about nurturing hope and joy in the hearts of these children. We are immensely grateful to Mama Sirad for her extraordinary compassion and relentless dedication in providing care and a brighter future for street children. Her spirit of giving mirrors the true essence of our community’s resilience and kindness.’

‘This collaboration with Hormuud Salaam Foundation is a lifeline for our children, and a message of love and hope that resonates deeply within our hearts. Their support is invaluable in our continuous effort to create a haven of care and opportunity for these vulnerable souls. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of street children and the underprivileged,’ said Sirad Mohamed

This donation signifies the conclusion of the first phase of the 12th Annual Iftar Program of Hormuud Salaam Foundation. This year’s program has notably reached over 7,000 underprivileged individuals, providing essential financial and food assistance. The beneficiaries include those under care at Dr. Habeb and Lazaeri mental hospitals, Central Prison inmates, and disabled veterans at Martini Hospital, orphaned children, Yemeni refugees, and students of Al-Nur School for the Blind and Banadir Regional School for the Deaf. Furthermore, the foundation’s outreach extended to members associated with various local organizations including the Somali National Women Organization, Banadir Region Women’s Organization, Save Somali Women and Children (SSWC), Somali Women Development Center (SWDC), and the Somali Humanitarian Education and Development Association (SOHEDA).

Looking ahead, Hormuud Salaam Foundation is set to inaugurate the second phase of this iftar program soon. This next phase will focus on the distribution of daily iftar funds to 6,000 additional underprivileged individuals through EVC Plus, continuing the foundation’s commitment to communal care and support during this blessed month.

###

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

