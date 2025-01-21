In a significant diplomatic meeting held in New York, Ambassador Ahmed Moalim Fiqi Ahmed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia, met with Ambassador Zénon Ngay Mukongo, the Permanent Representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to the United Nations.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relationship between their nations, with a focus on fostering political and security stability in Central Africa.

The discussions were centered around enhancing economic cooperation and ensuring the protection of both Somalia’s and the DRC’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The meeting also addressed the critical need for collaborative approaches to resolve regional challenges affecting both countries.

Moreover, the two diplomats explored the vital issue of ensuring the safety and security of Somali traders conducting business in the DRC.

They stressed the importance of creating an environment that protects the lives and financial interests of Somali nationals, while also facilitating the processes that ensure their security in the DRC’s market.

This meeting underscores Somalia’s commitment to strengthening its diplomatic ties in Africa and addressing key issues that affect regional stability, economic prosperity, and the welfare of its citizens abroad.