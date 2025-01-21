The Special Envoy of the African Union (AU), Mr. Souef Mo Elamine, held a productive meeting with Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, the Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Education of Somalia, to discuss the pivotal role that education plays in fostering peace, stability, and sustainable development in the country.

During the meeting, the two officials emphasized the importance of strengthening the education sector as a critical tool for addressing the root causes of conflict, promoting social cohesion, and advancing state building efforts.

The Special Envoy reiterated the African Union’s unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia’s transition, reinforcing national efforts, and ensuring the continued progress of the country in its pursuit of peace and stability.

Ambassador El-Amine said that the AU remains dedicated to providing strategic support as Somalia tackles both present challenges and future opportunities, particularly in the areas of education and human development.