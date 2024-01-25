PM Barre inaugurates renovated Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Mogadishu

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre officially inaugurated the newly renovated Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Mogadishu on Wednesday, marking a significant milestone in Somalia’s healthcare sector.

The hospital, which received a generous facelift funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to provide essential medical services to the Somali people, particularly the impoverished and displaced communities.

With its state-of-the-art facilities, the Sheikh Zayed Hospital boasts four cutting-edge operation theatres and 11 specialized wards catering to various medical disciplines. A dedicated team of Emirati and Somali doctors will be on staff, ensuring the delivery of high-quality healthcare services.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Barre expressed profound gratitude to the UAE government and its visionary leadership for their unwavering support to Somalia across multiple sectors, including health, education, economy, and security. He commended the hospital’s pivotal role in alleviating the suffering of the Somali people and enhancing their overall well-being.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit, UAE Ambassador to Somalia, Mohammed Ahmed Al Othman, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering robust bilateral relations with Somalia and bolstering its stability and development.

Ambassador Al Othman emphasized that the Sheikh Zayed Hospital stands as a symbol of the UAE’s humanitarian and fraternal gesture towards the Somali people, reflecting their dedication to uplifting healthcare standards in the region.

The inauguration of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital marks a significant step forward in Somalia’s healthcare landscape, thanks to the generous support and collaboration between the UAE and Somalia.

The renovated facility is poised to play a key role in improving access to quality medical services for the Somali population, contributing to the advancement of the nation’s healthcare infrastructure and the overall well-being of its people.

