The Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism of the Federal Government of Somalia, Daud Aweys Jama, on Tuesday held a significant meeting with the administration of the University of Mogadishu, led by Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal.

The meeting, which took place at the Ministry’s headquarters in Mogadishu, marked the beginning of a new collaboration aimed at fostering development in several key sectors.

Accompanying Minister Daud Aweys Jama during the meeting were the Deputy Minister, Abdirahman Yusuf Al-Adaala, and the Director-General of the Ministry, Abdullahi Hayir Duale.

The discussion focused on the potential for mutual cooperation between the Ministry of Information and the University of Mogadishu, with both parties agreeing to work together on initiatives that will advance media development, cultural growth, tourism promotion, and public awareness programs.

Following the meeting, Minister Daud Aweys Jama and University Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed Mursal addressed the media, outlining the key points of the agreement.

Minister Jama highlighted the importance of this collaboration in supporting the country’s development goals. He emphasized that through such partnerships, Somalia will be better positioned to address contemporary challenges in media, culture, and tourism, while also creating awareness about critical national issues.

Chairman Dr. Ibrahim Mursal expressed his appreciation for the partnership, noting that the University of Mogadishu, as a leading academic institution, is committed to contributing positively to the development of Somali society.

He underscored the role of universities in shaping the future of the nation, particularly in advancing knowledge and research in areas that align with the Ministry’s objectives.

The collaboration is expected to bring about significant improvements in various sectors, such as media training, public relations, and the preservation of Somali culture.

Additionally, it will provide opportunities for students and faculty members of the University of Mogadishu to engage in practical projects and initiatives that promote national development.

The Ministry of Information and the University of Mogadishu have committed to working closely together to create a framework for this partnership, which will include joint research, capacity-building programs, and community outreach activities.

Both parties expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of their collaboration, which is seen as an important step towards achieving broader national goals in education, security, and cultural heritage preservation.

This new partnership is also part of broader efforts by the Somali government to enhance its relationships with educational institutions, promote national development, and increase public awareness on various issues of importance to the Somali people.

The collaboration between the Ministry of Information and the University of Mogadishu is expected to serve as a model for future partnerships between government agencies and academic institutions across the country.