Somalia Braces for Constitutional Amendments Amidst Puntland’s Resistance

As Somalia’s constitutional amendment process enters a crucial phase, the Parliament is poised to approve significant changes, despite strong resistance from Puntland.

The forthcoming decision carries immense weight and implications for the nation’s governance.

Highlighting the completion of extensive debates surrounding the constitutional amendments, Hassan Moalim Mohamud, Somalia’s Minister of Constitutional Affairs, emphasized the historic nature of the upcoming parliamentary ratification.

The process has been marked by thorough consultations and deliberations.

Addressing concerns about Puntland’s absence in the process, Mohamud clarified that their participation had been ensured from the outset.

He pointed out that Puntland is duly represented in both parliamentary houses, actively contributing to the constitutional debates.

The minister sought to reassure that Puntland’s disagreement would not impede the progress of the nation, emphasizing the government’s efforts to include Puntland in the National Consultative Council’s meetings.

However, Puntland’s refusal to recognize any unauthorized constitutional changes remains a significant point of contention.

The opposition to the constitutional amendments extends beyond Puntland and encompasses prominent political figures, including former presidents Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

Farmajo and Sheikh Ahmed have accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of harbouring ambitions to consolidate power by seeking control over both houses of parliament, thereby hindering government accountability.

They assert that the approval of the constitutional amendments by the parliament would represent a perilous step that undermines the legitimacy and existence of Somalia’s government.

Urging parliamentary reconsideration, the former presidents highlight the potential risks associated with the proposed changes.

The resistance and concerns surrounding the constitutional amendments have created divisions and raised questions about their long-term implications.

The final decision, to be made by the parliament, will shape Somalia’s governance structure and future trajectory.

