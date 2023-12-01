United Nations Human rights personnel train media practitioners in Kismayo on reporting children abuse in the region

Human rights officers dawn from the United Nations have for this week provided training in Kismayo town, Jubbaland State for staff from 24 media outlets.

The training according to the UN, is centred on improving the capacity of the staff to monitor and report on human rights violations affecting children in Jubaland.

The staff were taken through different sessions on how to safeguard and protect the rights of Children and other vulnerable groups in the society.

According to the beneficiaries of the training, the week-long course has equipped and imparted them with the knowledge and skills on how to combat child abuse and ensure the safety of children in communities.

The United Nations has been supporting Somalia in different facets including maintaining peace and stability, implementing development projects across the country and supporting efforts to curb discrimination of vulnerable people and children in the Horn of Africa Nation.

Cases of Children abuse is rampant in Somalia and has been attributed to the decades of the civil war which derailed justice for offenders.

