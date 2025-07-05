Pretoria, – The Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of South Africa have taken new steps toward enhancing their bilateral relations, with senior officials from both countries engaging in comprehensive discussions on diplomatic collaboration, trade, security, and facilitating movement of their people.

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Abdisalam Hadliye Ali, held an official meeting in Pretoria with his South African counterpart, H.E. Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation. The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen the longstanding ties between their nations and explore opportunities for deeper strategic cooperation.

“South Africa remains firmly committed to supporting Somalia’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We want to expand this friendship in a way that benefits both of our nations,” said Minister Lamola, reaffirming his country’s stance.

The high-level meeting focused on several critical issues designed to advance mutual interests, including:

Reopening the South African embassy in Mogadishu, restoring direct diplomatic engagement;

Facilitating travel between the two countries, with plans to sign an agreement exempting diplomatic and official passport holders from visa requirements;

Drafting memoranda of understanding on trade, investment, and security cooperation;

Coordinating positions on global platforms, such as the African Union, United Nations, and other multilateral forums.

Minister Abdisalam expressed deep appreciation to the government and people of South Africa for hosting a large and vibrant Somali diaspora that plays an active role in the country’s commercial and economic sectors.

“South Africa has long stood with the people of Somalia, particularly during difficult times. The Somali community in South Africa is well integrated and contributes positively to its economy,” said the Somali foreign minister.

Somalia was one of the earliest and most vocal African supporters of the anti-apartheid movement, providing both diplomatic and political backing to the liberation struggle in South Africa. This solidarity laid a strong foundation for today’s partnership.

South African leaders have repeatedly acknowledged Somalia’s contribution to the anti-apartheid cause, and the historical friendship continues to shape modern-day relations.

This bilateral meeting in Pretoria underscores a shared desire to move beyond traditional diplomacy toward a more robust and mutually beneficial partnership. The anticipated agreements on diplomatic travel and renewed diplomatic missions signal a new era of cooperation grounded in common values and regional solidarity.