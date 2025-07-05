In a bold and strongly worded statement, Somalia’s Minister of Defense, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, has publicly condemned Somali businesspeople accused of financing the terrorist group Al-Shabaab—either directly or through intermediaries—describing the act as “a betrayal of the nation” and a “clear threat to national security.”

The announcement, made during a press briefing in Mogadishu on Saturday, signals a shift toward tougher government action on what the minister described as “deliberate financial support to terrorism” by certain elements within the country’s private sector.

Speaking to journalists, Defense Minister Fiqi denounced Somali traders who allegedly continue to channel funds to Al-Shabaab, even as the Federal Government and Somali citizens intensify efforts to dismantle the group’s operations.

“It is a national disgrace,” said Minister Fiqi. “At a time when the Somali people are sacrificing their lives and livelihoods to defeat Al-Shabaab, it is shocking that some of our own businessmen are still handing over money to them.”

He further warned that the Federal Government is finalizing a stringent legal framework to prosecute anyone proven to have financial or material links to Al-Shabaab, including high-profile businesses and corporate entities.

Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group, has waged a deadly insurgency in Somalia for over 15 years, orchestrating bombings, assassinations, and attacks on civilians, government facilities, and international targets. The group’s ability to sustain operations despite intense military offensives has often been linked to its covert funding networks—including forced taxation in rural areas, extortion, and alleged support from within the business community.

The Defense Minister’s comments mark one of the strongest public accusations by a top Somali official against local financiers of the group.

“We have already shut down communication equipment, smuggled goods, and illegal supply routes used by Al-Shabaab,” said Fiqi. “But what remains is the deeply rooted financial network that enables their survival. That’s what we’re targeting next.”

The allegations have cast a shadow over segments of the Somali business elite, particularly traders operating in sectors such as logistics, telecommunications, and the import/export of consumer goods—areas that have previously been exploited by Al-Shabaab for revenue.

While the minister did not name specific individuals or companies, sources within the Ministry of Defense say investigations are ongoing and that evidence is being compiled for prosecutorial action.

Additionally, the Somali diaspora—especially business owners with ties back home—are also being reminded of their responsibilities under Somali and international counterterrorism laws.

In his closing remarks, Minister Fiqi made a passionate appeal to the Somali business community:

“The time has come to draw a clear line. You are either on the side of Somalia or on the side of the enemy. There is no middle ground.”

He urged businesses to take a public stand against terrorism by:

Refusing to pay illegal taxes to Al-Shabaab;

Reporting extortion attempts;

Collaborating with state authorities to track and block terror financing routes.

The Ministry reiterated that silence or neutrality in the face of terrorism equates to complicity.

Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab has intensified in recent years, with the government launching several military operations across central and southern Somalia, in partnership with local militias and African Union forces.

Despite territorial losses, Al-Shabaab remains financially resilient, partly due to its ability to infiltrate urban economies and extract revenues through illicit taxation and extortion. Analysts say dismantling this shadow economy is critical to the group’s long-term defeat.

The Somali government’s warning to financiers of terror signals a turning point in its broader war against Al-Shabaab—not just on the battlefield, but within the economic structures that have kept the insurgency alive.

With new legal tools in the pipeline and political resolve hardening, the coming months could see a widening crackdown on financial enablers of terrorism in Somalia—regardless of status or influence.