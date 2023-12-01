Somali National Disaster Agency conducts workshop on flood contingency for its officials in Hirshabelle State

The Somali National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) has today concluded a Validation workshop on flood contingency planning for Baladweyne and Jowhar towns in Hirshabelle State.

According to a statement from the agency, important reports and discussions were presented by the participants focusing on the specific situation and knowledge of the environment in general.

The members of SODMA, officials from Baladweyne and Jowhar district offices and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs of Hirshabelle attends the workshop.

The National Disaster Agency has in recent days stepped up and coordinated humanitarian aid to families ravaged by the current flood situation in the country which has claimed the lives of over 100 people and displaced more than one million others.

The Agency has so far distributed assorted relief food to families devastated by the floods across the country.

Somalia is currently grappling struggling with never-before-seen flooding that has submerged homes leaving the Somali people to move to safer grounds.

