In a significant move toward improving energy infrastructure in Somalia, the Government of Norway has pledged support to the South West State of Somalia for the development of electricity services. The initiative aims to address chronic power shortages and accelerate access to affordable, reliable electricity in one of the country’s most underserved regions.

The announcement was made during an official meeting at the Presidential Palace in Baydhabo, where South West State President H.E. Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen received a high-level delegation from Norway, including representatives from the Norwegian Ministry of Energy and executives from a Norwegian-based energy firm.

President Laftagareen shared his administration’s long-term vision for energy expansion in South West State and highlighted the urgent electricity needs of the region’s growing population. He outlined a comprehensive plan to increase power generation, improve energy distribution networks, and reduce reliance on expensive and polluting diesel generators.

“Our people deserve access to clean, reliable, and affordable electricity. This partnership with Norway gives us a valuable opportunity to fast-track energy development and improve the quality of life for our citizens,” said President Laftagareen during the meeting.

Norwegian officials and energy experts arrived in Baydhabo to assess the technical feasibility of supporting new renewable energy projects, particularly solar and hybrid systems. Norway is expected to offer:

Technical assistance for infrastructure design and planning;

Investment opportunities through public-private partnerships;

Capacity-building programs for local energy institutions;

Support for off-grid and rural electrification projects.

The visiting delegation also expressed interest in conducting feasibility studies and exploring models that could sustainably power government institutions, schools, hospitals, and businesses in both urban and rural areas.

South West State, like much of Somalia, faces limited access to electricity, especially outside major towns. High costs, weak infrastructure, and security challenges have long hindered energy sector development.

With less than 20% of Somalia’s population connected to a formal electricity grid, this partnership could be a game-changer—potentially transforming livelihoods, boosting education and healthcare delivery, and stimulating economic activity.

“Electricity is not just a utility—it’s a catalyst for development,” said a Norwegian energy official. “We’re here to support Somalia in building a resilient, people-centered energy sector.”

This latest engagement reflects a growing international interest in Somalia’s reconstruction and development agenda, especially in the renewable energy sector. Norway has been a long-time development partner to Somalia and haspreviously supported projects in governance, climate change, and humanitarian assistance.

The collaboration with South West State is expected to complement ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Somalia and its development partners to expand national energy access by 2030.