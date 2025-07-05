Baydhabo, Somalia – In a strategic move aimed at transforming the quality of education in Southwest State, President Cabdicasiis Xasan Maxamed Laftagareen has officially laid the foundation stone for a modern Teacher Training Center in Baydhabo, the interim administrative capital of Southwest Somalia.

During a well-attended ceremony in central Baydhabo on Friday, July 5, 2025, President Laftagareen broke ground on a new facility that will serve as a hub for training primary and secondary school teachers across the region. The center is expected to significantly improve teaching standards and address a chronic shortage of qualified educators in SouthwestSomalia.

The event brought together senior regional officials including the Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Learning, Ms. Zahra Osman Ahmed, as well as Baydhabo District Commissioner and Mayor, Mr. Abdullahi Ali Watiin. The ceremony was also attended by educational experts, community leaders, and media representatives.

The construction site is located in Baydhabo, the provisional capital of Southwest State. The foundation stone was laid on July 5, 2025, marking the official start of the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Laftagareen emphasized the urgent need to invest in teacher development as a foundation for long-term educational reform.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system. This center is not just a building — it’s a long-term investment in the minds and futures of our children,” he stated.

Minister Zahra Osman added that the project is part of a wider 2025–2030 education reform strategy to improve learning outcomes through better teacher preparedness and curriculum development.

According to project details shared during the launch, the Teacher Training Center will be constructed in two phases:

Phase One includes the establishment of training halls, administration offices, a resource library, and accommodation for trainees.

Phase Two will focus on expanding research capacity, developing continuous professional development programs, and integrating digital learning tools.

Once operational, the facility is expected to train hundreds of teachers annually, drawn from various districts across Southwest State.

The education sector in Southwest Somalia has faced multiple challenges over the past decade, including inadequate teacher training, overcrowded classrooms, and a lack of standardized teaching materials. With limited infrastructure for professional development, many teachers have been working without formal pedagogical training, negatively affecting student performance.

The launch of this training center comes amid growing calls from civil society and education stakeholders for a robust teacher development system that can address the long-term needs of both urban and rural communities.

The groundbreaking ceremony marks a new chapter for the education sector in Southwest Somalia. By prioritizingteacher capacity-building, the regional government is setting a foundation for systemic improvements that could uplift the entire education ecosystem. It also signals a political will to invest in human capital through sustainable, locally-led solutions.

As construction begins, all eyes will be on how this promise translates into action — and how quickly the dream of empowered, well-trained teachers becomes a reality for students across the state.