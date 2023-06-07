Ugandan Soldiers Survive for Six Days on Urine After Al-Shabaab Attack

Four Ugandan soldiers who escaped from their military base in Bula marer town after an attack by the Al-Shabaab militant group had been surviving on urine for six days before being rescued by Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) forces who recaptured the base from the militant group.

UPDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Felix Kulaigye, confirmed that the four soldiers, including a lieutenant, survived by hiding within and around the base in the town of Bulo Marer, 110 kilometers south of Mogadishu. “When we recovered, they were weak because they were only surviving on urine,” Kulaigye said.

The soldiers were hiding alone in separate locations, and their survival for six days under such extreme conditions is a testament to their resilience and training. The soldiers’ rescue is a significant victory for the UPDF and a morale boost for the troops fighting against the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia.

The remarks by the UPDF spokesperson come days after President Yoweri Museveni confirmed the death of at least 54 soldiers, including a commander, who were killed by Al-Shabaab fighters. The soldiers were among the troops stationed at the base in Bula marer town that was attacked by the militant group.

The attack by Al-Shabaab on the base in Bulamarer, 130 kilometers southwest of the Somali capital, Mogadishu, was a significant blow to the UPDF’s efforts to maintain peace and security in the region. However, the UPDF’s swift response and recapture of the base from the Al-Shabaab militants is a testament to the resilience and courage of the troops.

The UPDF, together with other African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops, has been instrumental in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia. The group has been responsible for numerous attacks against civilians and security forces, causing widespread suffering and displacement.

The survival of the four soldiers on urine for six days highlights the challenges that troops face in the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group. It is hoped that the UPDF and its partners will continue to receive the necessary support and resources to effectively combat the militant group and restore peace and stability in the region.

