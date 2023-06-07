Iranian & Pakistani Fishermen Get Lenient Sentence for Illegal Fishing in Somalia

A Mogadishu court has passed a lenient penalty against 33 Iranian and 3 Pakistani fishermen who were caught illegally fishing in Somalia’s waters in April this year.

The court fined them $396K ($11K each) and ordered the confiscation of the two boats, equipment, and 24,850 tons of fish they illegally caught in Somalia waters.

The court also fined the fishermen $30K for a previous theft of fish from Somalia in November last year.

The lenient penalty has sparked outrage among Somali citizens who feel that such penalties will not deter illegal fishing in Somalia’s waters.

Illegal fishing has been a significant problem in Somalia, with foreign vessels illegally fishing in the country’s waters and depleting the country’s fish stocks.

The illegal fishing has led to a loss of revenue for Somalia, as well as the displacement of local fishermen who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

The lenient penalty passed by the court has raised concerns among environmentalists and human rights activists, who feel that Somalia’s waters are being exploited by foreign fishermen.

They have called on the Somali government to take a tougher stance against illegal fishing in the country’s waters and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The Somali government has been working to strengthen its maritime security and combat illegal fishing in its waters.

The government has also been working with international partners to address the issue, including the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union.

The government has also established a new maritime security force to patrol Somalia’s waters and protect the country’s fish stocks.

The force is made up of Somali coastguard and navy personnel, as well as international partners.

Somalia’s waters are among the richest fishing grounds in the world, and the country has the potential to become a major fish producer and exporter. However, the illegal fishing and depletion of fish stocks have hampered the country’s efforts to develop its fishing industry and realize its potential.

The lenient penalty passed by the court is a setback in the fight against illegal fishing in Somalia’s waters. It is hoped that the Somali government will take a tougher stance against illegal fishing and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

