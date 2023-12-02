U.S. Embassy Extends Passport Services to Mogadishu

In a bid to provide assistance to American citizens in Somalia, the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi’s American Citizen Services (ACS) unit has announced the extension of passport services to Mogadishu starting from December.

This move comes as the U.S. Embassy in Somalia currently does not offer comprehensive consular services.

Given the limited availability of services, the priority will be given to urgent cases. Applicants are strongly advised to provide detailed information when requesting an appointment.

The deadline for securing an appointment is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4. To schedule an appointment, individuals can utilize the Consular Appointment Request link provided by the embassy.

All attendees must present a valid government-issued identification document for entry and will be subject to a security screening process. It is important to note that large bags and cameras are strictly prohibited inside the venue for security reasons.

This initiative by the U.S. Embassy aims to facilitate and streamline passport services for American citizens in Somalia.

By expanding consular services to Mogadishu, the embassy aims to address the needs of the American community residing in the region.

The extension of passport services will provide greater accessibility and convenience, enabling American citizens to fulfill their travel and identification requirements more efficiently.

