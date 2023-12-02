Somali leaders unanimously welcome UNSC arms embargo lift

The Somali leadership has unanimously welcomed Friday’s decision by the United Nations Security Council to lift the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to the Somali government and security forces.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, parliamentary speakers, and regional state leaders have expressed their appreciation for the removal of the 31-year arms embargo, emphasizing the potential benefits for the government and its ongoing battle against al-Shabab militants .

“Today, I want to tell the Somali people that all arms embargoes have been lifted,” asserted the President. He highlighted that the country could now purchase weapons worldwide, and friendly nations could provide whatever weapons were requested.

Asserting national security and rebuilding the security forces, Prime Minister Barre congratulated the Somali people on the historic move.

Additionally, the decision strengthens the government’s ability to assume security duties from ATMIS and the AU forces in the battle against Kharijites.

The lower and upper house speakers, Abdi Hashi Abdullahi and Sheikh Aden Madobe, emphasized that easing the embargo will

play a key role in liberating territories controlled by Al-Shabab during ongoing operations.

Madobe emphasized that the government would modernize army troops to completely destroy militants, thanking the United

Nations Security Council for deciding to ease the arms embargo on Somalia.

General Ibrahim Sheikh Muhyadin, Somalia’s army chief, reaffirmed the Somali army’s determination to expand existing military operations across the country, noting that the

elimination of the arms embargo would boost the security forces commitment to liberate the country.

Last month (Nov), Somalia commenced second phase of military operation dubbed ‘black lion ‘ in southern bastions of Al-Shabaab militants.

The historic move will play an instrumental role in propelling Somalia to quench its thirst for peace and stability as the leaders have echoed.

