President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrives in Garowe town for inauguration ceremony of Puntland State leader

Somalia Federal Government President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has on Thursday arrived in Garowe town, the administrative capital of Puntland State.

The President and his accompanying delegation were warmly received by the Puntland regional leader Said Abdullahi Deni.

The main purpose of the President Mohamud’s visit is to attend the inauguration ceremony of Puntland State leader Said Abdullahi Deni who recently won re-election in a closely contested elections on January 8th.

The President is among high level dignitaries including former and current leaders from across the Federal and State level of government who were invited to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to be held in Garowe town today as preparations for the event was concluded on Wednesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

