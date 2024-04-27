Beledweyne, the capital city of the Hiiraan region, found itself facing an alarming situation on Friday as the Shabelle River brought a significant volume of water, causing concern among residents in the surrounding neighbourhoods.

The surge in water levels is a direct result of heavy rainfall in the Hiiraan region and the Somali territory of Ethiopia. The excess water has overflowed into the Shabelle River, which is now nearing its peak capacity.

Local officials reported on Thursday that the Shabelle River had already caused flooding in multiple areas near Jowhar town in the Middle Shabelle region.

The situation has been exacerbated by the continuous rainfall, leading to rising water levels and potential risks for nearby communities.

Mohamed Bashir Qasim Daqare, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture in Hirshabelle, confirmed the impact of the floods on several areas, including Baarey, Marerey, Kukaay, Mandere, Hawadley, and Bayahaw.

These locations are experiencing the effects of the rising water levels, which pose a threat to infrastructure, livelihoods, and the safety of residents.

The Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA) has recently issued warnings about the potential consequences of the floods. Districts such as Jowhar, Beledweyn, Buulaburde, Luuq, Dolow, and other major towns, particularly in the regions of Bay, Bakool, Gedo, and Lower Juba, are likely to be affected. The agency emphasizes the need for preparedness and swift response measures to mitigate the impact on vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, Kenya and other countries in East Africa, known for their vulnerability to climate change, have been grappling with severe downpours in recent weeks.

The Kenyan government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, revealed on X that the flooding and heavy rains in Kenya have claimed the lives of at least 70 people since mid-March.

The situation highlights the urgent need for effective disaster management and infrastructure resilience in the face of extreme weather events.

In Tanzania, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa addressed the parliament, stating that flooding and landslides triggered by weeks of heavy rain have resulted in the tragic loss of 155 lives and injuries to 236 individuals.

Majaliwa attributed the severity of the situation to the El Nino climate pattern, which has exacerbated the ongoing rainy season, causing extensive damage to roads, bridges, and railways.

