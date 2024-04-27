Mogadishu, — The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, received, on Wednesday, in his office at the Ministry in the capital, Mogadishu, the Head of the IGAD Mission to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Mohamud Abdi Ahmed , on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Mohamud conveyed a congratulatory message from the Executive Secretary of the The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, to Minister Fiqi on his recent appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing his wishes for a successful term.

During the meeting, discussions took place on a number of issues, including the regional protocol on transhumance and efforts made to accelerate the ratification of IGAD Treaty.

