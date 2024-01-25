Puntland State President meets high level delegation from Djibouti at the region’s State House

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has on Wednesday evening received a high profile delegation from Djibouti at the region’s State Palace in Garowe town.

The delegation is part of dignitaries from across Somalia and the region who are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony of Said Abdullahi Deni as second term President on Thursday.

The delegation lee by Minister of religious affairs of Djibouti, Mumin Hassan Barre and its Ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Rashid paid a courtesy call on President where they congratulated him for his resounding victory and re-election.

Former Somali Prime Ministers, Mohamed Hussein Roble, Hassan Ali Khaire, Abdiweli Ali Gaas and other senior Federal and State level politicians arrived in Garowe on Wednesday.

Galmudug State President, Ahmed Abdi Qoor Qoor his Hirshabelle counterpart Ali Hussein Gudlawe also touched down in Garowe for the ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony of the Puntland State leader Said Abdullahi Deni is slated to take place today.

