The Banadir Regional Governor and Mayor of Mogadishu, Yusuf Hussein Jimale, inaugurated the construction of a vital road connecting Dabka and the Port of Mogadishu via Uganda Road on Thursday.

The primary objective of this infrastructure project is to facilitate smoother transit and efficient transportation of goods in the region. Governor Jimale emphasized the importance of this road, stating that it serves as a lifeline for the community and a crucial channel for commerce.

The initiative underscores the local government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the city’s infrastructure and stimulating economic activity.

Governor Jimale also highlighted the rapid progress being made in the construction of roads throughout Mogadishu. He announced that the local government is soon set to commence the construction of the main road connecting the Dabka intersection to the Bakahara intersection, which has been posing challenges for road users.

This upcoming project aims to address these issues and further contribute to the development of the city’s transportation network.

In addition to the road construction efforts, Governor Jimale called upon the Somali community to actively participate in the beautification, cleanliness, and protection of public places, starting with the construction of roads.

Recognizing that roads form the backbone of urban development, he emphasized the importance of community involvement in ensuring their preservation and proper usage.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including the Deputy Governor of Security and Politics, the Deputy Governor of General Affairs of Banadir Region, and the Governors of Wabari and Hamar Jajab Districts.

