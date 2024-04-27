The Commissioner of the Somali National Disaster Management Agency Mahamuud Moallim and his delegation arrived in Baidoa on Friday to assess the humanitarian needs on the ground.

The purpose of the visit is to witness the distribution of aid by SODMA to the vulnerable minorities who have already suffered from last year’s El-Nino

The commissioner met with Abdi Nasir Arush, South West State Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, urging people to remain alert and prepared, evacuate dangerous areas and emphasize the importance of safety.

During the meeting, the commissioner emphasized the unwavering commitment by SODMA to delivering humanitarian aid to vulnerable families in Baidoa and Burhakaba.

SODMA has recently stepped up efforts aimed at helping the Somali people who have been severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods and putting stringent measures on the ground to mitigate the effects of the impending springs rains that has started pounding the country.

The agency had on last week issued warnings to the Somali community about the potential impact of the upcoming Spring rains on their lives and property.

SODMA urged the Somali people to be on the lookout and take precautionary measures including avoiding areas that are prone to flooding and having an emergency plan in place in case of flooding.

In late 2023, Flash flooding in the Horn of Africa Nation killed over 110 people and displaced more than 2 million worsening an already dire situation caused by prolonged drought.

