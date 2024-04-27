Several officers from the US-trained Danab Forces have been suspended and detained following an investigation that revealed their involvement in swindling food rations donated by the US government.

The Ministry of Defence announced on Thursday that a thorough investigation had been conducted, implicating and finding the officers responsible for diverting food rations intended for the forces. While the identity of the officers remains undisclosed, the Ministry confirmed their culpability in the offense.

Taking these incidents seriously, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) swiftly launched an investigation, resulting in the suspension and detention of the implicated officers.

The move aims to ensure accountability and transparency within the ranks of the armed forces, as stated in the official statement released by the Defence headquarters.

The Ministry emphasized that it has informed the relevant stakeholders about the ongoing investigations and will provide updates on the outcome in due course.

The commitment to transparency and accountability is paramount in addressing such incidents and upholding the integrity of the armed forces.

Furthermore, the Ministry highlighted its engagement in bilateral talks with the US Government to establish a transition plan, enabling the Somali government to assume responsibility for supporting Danab, including the provision of food rations.

This transition would mark a significant step toward self-reliance and sustainability in the operations of the forces.

The US government has been a key supporter of the Danab Special Forces, providing training and food rations. The combat force has played a critical role in combating the militant group Al-Shabaab, particularly in urban hostage situations.

However, incidents like these underscore the importance of maintaining strict oversight and accountability within the forces.

It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred in December 2017 within the Somali National Army, resulting in the suspension of food rations from the US government.

The current arrest and suspension of officers demonstrate the Somali government’s commitment to combating corruption within the disciplined forces and ensuring professionalism in their operations.

