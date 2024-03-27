PM Barre and Turkish Ambassador Aktaş Discuss Strengthening Somalia-Turkey Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre of the Federal Republic of Somalia welcomed Alper Aktaş, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Somalia, to his office in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

The meeting served as a platform to reaffirm the strong bilateral ties and cooperation between the two nations, while exploring opportunities to further enhance their relationship.

Prime Minister Barre took the opportunity to congratulate Ambassador Aktaş on his new role and warmly welcomed him to Somalia.

The Prime Minister emphasized the deep-rooted bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey, acknowledging Turkey’s unwavering support as a steadfast ally.

He commended Turkey’s consistent contributions to various development projects in Somalia, which have significantly impacted the country’s progress and development.

Ambassador Aktaş expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Somali government and its people.

He reiterated Turkey’s commitment to strengthen the existing close ties with Somalia, highlighting the importance of fostering cooperation and collaboration across various sectors.

During the discussions, both Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Aktaş emphasized the shared desire to further enhance bilateral relations between Somalia and Turkey.

The talks focused on identifying avenues for increased cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, infrastructure development, education, and capacity building.

The meeting highlighted Turkey’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s development aspirations and its determination to contribute to the country’s progress.

Turkey’s extensive involvement in various development projects, including the construction of infrastructure, the establishment of educational institutions, and the provision of humanitarian assistance has been instrumental in improving the lives of the Somali people.

The discussions between Prime Minister Barre and Ambassador Aktaş underscored the mutual recognition of the potential for further collaboration and the need to explore new partnership opportunities.

Both parties emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges, cultural cooperation, and increasing economic ties as key elements in strengthening the bilateral relationship.

