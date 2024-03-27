SODMA dispatches humanitarian aid to Jubbaland State to help vulnerable families ravaged by natural calamities

Somali Disaster Management Agency has on Wednesday sent almost 4,000 tonnes of aid to Jubbaland state, expected to arrive at the Port of Kismayo

The humanitarian aid is part of ongoing efforts by SODMA to help vulnerable families affected by natural calamities in the country.

Ahmed A. Adan, the deputy commissioner of SODMA, was accompanied by Mohamed Osman Jama, the Deputy Minister of Humanitarian Affairs of Jubbaland, and Sahra Ali Yusuf, SoDMA’s Director of Relief.

The assistance mentioned was donated to the country by the governments of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

SoDMA said it is dedicated to helping the Somali community, no matter where they are located in the country.

The Deputy Minister has assured that the aid will be delivered to those who truly deserve it.

Jubbaland State is among the areas severely impacted by natural calamities including the recent El-Nino floods that devastated the town displacing thousands of families and decimating crops and livestock.

