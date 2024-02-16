Opposition Leader Criticizes President’s Trip to Addis Ababa, Describing it as a Mistake

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, the leader of the Wadajir political party and a member of parliament, openly criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s decision to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, calling it a mistake.

This development has sparked public debate and raised questions about the government’s diplomatic approach.

President Mohamud recently announced that he would lead a Somali government delegation to Addis Ababa to attend three significant conferences, including the 37th African Union (AU) Summit, IGAD, and the East Africa Community Leaders meeting.

However, Warsame argued that if the government deemed it unnecessary, they should have reduced their relations with Ethiopia and minimized the status of the delegation attending the AU conference.

“I was unaware of any agreement between us and Addis Ababa. We know that they have violated the unity and territorial integrity of the country. The president should explain what motivates him to attend a meeting in Addis Ababa.” Expressing his concerns, Warsame stated,

He further criticized the Somali parliament for failing to question the president about his trip, emphasizing that they seemed preoccupied with other matters, such as amending the country’s constitution.

The ongoing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia are centered around a recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Ethiopia with the breakaway region of Somaliland on January 1.

This controversial agreement grants Ethiopia access to the Red Sea port of Berbera, raising concerns about regional stability and security.

Somalia has vehemently opposed the MoU, declaring it null and void, and even recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia in protest.

President Mohamud has reiterated Somalia’s stance, stating that the country will not engage in any mediation talks with Ethiopia until Addis Ababa retracts from the illegal MoU. However, his decision to attend the conferences in Addis Ababa has sparked criticism from opposition leaders like Warsame, who question the president’s motivations and argue for a more cautious approach towards Ethiopia.

As the debate unfolds, it remains to be seen how President Mohamud will respond to the concerns raised by Warsame and others.

The diplomatic relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia is undoubtedly at a critical juncture, with the outcome of these discussions potentially shaping the future dynamics of the region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

