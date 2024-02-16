Ministry of Planning convenes food security coordination event in Baidoa town

Somalia ministry of Planning, Investment and Economic Development has on Wednesday organized a food security coordination event in Baidoa town, the interim administrative capital of South West State.

The event brought together line ministers of the economic development pillar to discuss the nexus between food security, economic growth, and stability.

The Director General of the Ministry Mohamed Shire presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, strategies to fortify food security were discussed, emphasizing the urgency of modernizing agricultural practices and diversifying the economy.

The discussions also focused on the Economic Outlook Report, where participants underlined its significance in shaping investment and policy decisions.

The participants in the meeting eventually , a unified call resounded for collaboration between federal institutions and Federal Member States—a shared commitment towards achieving economic development and food security for all Somalis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

