Doha, 01 May 2024 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Maalem Faqi, held a meeting with His Excellency Mr. Ahmad Attaf, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and National Community Abroad of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, on the sidelines of the third session of the Arab Economic and Cooperation Forum with Central Asian Countries and Republic Azerbaijan, held in Doha, Qatar, will discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two brother countries and develop cooperative efforts to achieve mutual prosperity.

The meeting, which focused primarily on strengthening bilateral relations, included discussions on mutual interests and exchange of views on important regional and international developments of mutual interest.