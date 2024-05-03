The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Maalem Faqi, participated on Thursday, the preparatory meeting of the Foreign Ministers for the fifteenth session of the Islamic Summit of the Islamic Cooperation Organization hosted by the Gambia capital, Bangul, during May 2 and May 3 under the slogan (Strengthening Unity and Solidarity) Dialogue for Sustainable development)

The agenda of the conference includes discussions about the organization’s priorities and challenges facing the Islamic world, led by the Palestinian cause.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will also meet on the sidelines of the summit, with a number of his views to boost bilateral cooperation, and explore regional and international developments of mutual interest.