AU Endorses Somalia’s Candidacy for UN Security Council

The African Union Executive Council has officially endorsed Somalia as the sole candidate from the Eastern region for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

This endorsement marks a remarkable achievement for Somalia, symbolizing its re-emergence as a key player in international diplomacy and governance.

The announcement was made by Somalia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar (Balcad), who described it as a monumental success, elevating Somalia’s international stature.

This appointment holds great significance as it signifies Somalia’s return to the Security Council after more than 50 years, with its last tenure dating back to 1971-1972.

It stresses the progress Somalia has made in terms of peace, governance, and regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa. Furthermore, it reaffirms Somalia’s commitment to the principles outlined in the UN Charter, aiming to contribute to a peaceful, prosperous, and stable global order.

This recognition highlights the strides made by Somalia in addressing its challenges and rebuilding its institutions, garnering trust and confidence from its African counterparts.

As Somalia prepares to assume its role on the Security Council, it is poised to be a strong advocate for African peace and security issues, bringing valuable insights and perspectives to the table. Somalia’s presence on the Security Council will provide an opportunity to address regional challenges, such as terrorism, conflict resolution, and humanitarian crises, while also contributing to shaping global policies and fostering unity and cooperation among nations.

