Somalia’s Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has on Thursday chaired weekly cabinet meeting at the region’s administrative capital Garowe.

The meeting focused on various pivotal issues including the security situation, the affairs of the political parties and the ways of bolstering the fight against infectious diseases like Cholera in the regional State.

Committee report on the ways and means of alleviating the effects of the ongoing spring rains and floods was also heard in the meeting.

The State’s Vice President Ilyaas Osman Lugatoor was also in attendance at the meeting.

Puntland State is among the region’s hardy hit by the recent El-Nino floods and the current spring rains being witnessed in the country