Multiple mortar shells struck several neighborhoods in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday morning, causing civilian casualties and widespread panic across central districts.

According to initial reports, the mortar fire targeted areas in the Xamarweyne, Xamar Jajab, and Shibis districts, which are located near Somalia’s presidential palace. Residents reported hearing loud explosions that reverberated across many parts of the city.

Authorities confirmed that at least one civilian was killed and three others injured in the attack. The victims were struck by shrapnel as the mortars landed in residential areas.

Although no group has officially claimed responsibility, such attacks are frequently attributed to the Al-Shabaab militant group, which has a history of launching indirect fire assaults on high-security zones in Mogadishu, including previous attacks near Villa Somalia and Halane Base Camp near Aden Adde International Airport.

As of this writing, Somali federal security agencies have not released an official statement regarding the incident or the extent of the damage.

These attacks underscore the persistent security challenges facing the capital despite ongoing counter-terrorism efforts by Somali and allied forces.